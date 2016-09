Two people are in critical condition after a three-wheeled motorcycle overturned near UNLV.

Metro responded to the crash near Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Two people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound Tropicana is shut down between Paradise Road and Koval Lane while Metro investigates the crash.

