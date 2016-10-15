Coroner identifies man killed at southeast valley gas station

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man shot and killed at a southeast valley gas station early Thursday morning.

Daniel Villanueva, 28, was shot and killed after a fight at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday outside a Chevron gas station near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards.

The coroner determined Villanueva died from multiple gunshots wounds to the torso and ruled his death a homicide. The Metropolitan Police Department has not yet arrested suspects in the shooting.

