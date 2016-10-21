Posted Updated 

Las Vegas council relaxes regulations on pet potbellied pigs

Las Vegas council relaxes regulations on pet potbellied pigs

web1_webpotbelliedpigs_100316rc_004_7240011.jpgBuy Photo
Mo, a 250-lb. pet potbellied pig, stands outside the home of Crystal Kim-Han, founder and managing director of the pig rescue VegasPigPets, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas council relaxes regulations on pet potbellied pigs

web1_he-vanimalsanctuary_001_7240011.jpgBuy Photo
Petunia the potbellied pig gets some attention from farm manager Trench Picone at the V Animal Sanctuary at 2801 E. Eldorado Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas council relaxes regulations on pet potbellied pigs

web1_potbelliedpigs_100316rc_008_7240011.jpg
Danji, a 187-lb. male potbellied pig that is up for adoption, relaxes in his pen at Kim-Han's back yard in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas council relaxes regulations on pet potbellied pigs

web1_potbelliedpigs_100316rc_006_7240011.jpg
Bonnie, a 200-lbs. female pet potbellied pig, stands in the pig-friendly backyard of Crystal Kim-Han, founder and managing director of the pig rescue VegasPigPets, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Kim-Han is fostering 6 other pigs that are up for adoption. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas council relaxes regulations on pet potbellied pigs

web1_potbelliedpigs_100316rc_014_7240011.jpg
Bonnie, a 200-lb. female pet potbellied pig, lounges in the pig-friendly backyard of Crystal Kim-Han, founder and managing director of the pig rescue VegasPigPets, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Kim-Han is fostering 6 other pigs that are up for adoption. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas council relaxes regulations on pet potbellied pigs

web1_potbelliedpigs_100316rc_003_7240011.jpg
Mo, a 250-lbs. pet potbellied pig, receives a treat from Crystal Kim-Han, founder and managing director of the pig rescue VegasPigPets, outside Kim-Han's home Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas council relaxes regulations on pet potbellied pigs

web1_potbelliedpigs_100316rc_001_7240011.jpg
Crystal Kim-Han, founder and managing director of the pig rescue VegasPigPets, hugs her 250-lb. pet potbellied pig named Mo at her home Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas council relaxes regulations on pet potbellied pigs

web1_potbelliedpigs_100316rc_002-copy_7240011.jpg
Bonnie, a 200-lb. emale pet potbellied pig, walks near her owner Crystal Kim-Han, founder and managing director of the pig rescue VegasPigPets, in Kim-Han's home Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By JAMIE MUNKS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

It just got easier to legally keep a pet potbellied pig in the city of Las Vegas.

The City Council on Wednesday breezed through approving the changes, which include eliminating size restrictions on potbellied pigs and allowing more than one on a property, up to six, depending on the size of the lot.

“It’s really going to affect people on those bigger lots that we haven’t been able to put more pigs on,” said Crystal Kim-Han, who runs the potbellied pig rescue organization VegasPigPets out of her Clark County home. “A lot of those people already have horses and things.”

Until now, the cap has been one potbellied pig per property, and what Kim-Han called unrealistic size restrictions for pigs — a maximum of 120 pounds and 22 inches in height. Most full-grown pigs surpass that size.

Even on larger lots where pigs would have space to roam, the number was capped at one until the council’s vote this week. That meant it was tough for Kim-Han to place potbellied pigs into permanent homes in the valley, especially because pigs are social animals that thrive in pairs, she said.

The new regulation includes a sliding scale for lot sizes:

*Less than 13,200 square feet: One potbellied pig allowed.

*13,200 to 20,000 square feet: Two potbellied pigs allowed.

*20,000 to 40,000 square feet: Three potbellied pigs allowed.

*40,000 square feet or more: Six potbellied pigs allowed.

While potbellied pigs have increased in popularity, education remains an issue, Kim-Han said. People might not understand what a pig’s needs are, or it might outgrow the size a breeder promised them. Kim-Han hopes one woman who adopted a pig and originally wanted two will be willing to adopt another with the city’s relaxed rules.

Kim-Han also hopes removing the size restrictions will ultimately result in people who already were keeping potbellied pigs that didn’t comply with the city’s regulations to be more open and educated about how to keep a pig pet, she said.

“When people are afraid someone is going to take away their animal, it’s hard to get them help and education if they don’t feel they can come forward without some ramifications for their animal,” Kim-Han said.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.

 