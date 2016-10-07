Las Vegas police ceremony honors victims of domestic violence — PHOTOS

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Metropolitan Police Department hosted a ceremony Thursday, honoring 32 men and women who died as a result of intimate partner violence in the Las Vegas Valley between July 1, 2015 and June 30.

During the ceremony, Metro unveiled a plaque with each victim’s name on it, along with an inscription that honored any unknown victims.

After the plaque was presented, each victim’s name was read aloud, and then a family member or investigator placed a white rose in a symbolic vase on the small stage.

Undersheriff Kevin McMahill and Metro victim advocate Elynne Greene spoke at the event.

“We haven’t been able to stop the senseless violence,” Greene said, “but we are continuing to learn, and what we know is that we have to create a seamless process to make that journey safer and a lot less daunting for those trying to leave abusive relationships.”

Since 1997, Metro has honored at least 516 other victims of homicides at the hands of intimate partners or family members.

