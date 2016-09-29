Nevada high court panel calls for guardianship system reforms

A Nevada Supreme Court commission called Thursday for sweeping reforms of the state’s guardianship system to better protect the elderly and infirm.

The 236-page report follows the commission’s 15 meetings since June 2015 and includes dozens of recommendations for changes in guardianship law, policy and court rules.

Notably, it calls for all people under guardianship to have the right to an attorney, which is not now granted in Nevada, to rein in the pay for private guardians who can charge upwards of $250 per hour for even mundane tasks such as making phone calls and sending emails, and to provide independent investigators and accountants to help detect and prevent fraud and abuse in guardianship cases.

The 27-member commission was formed after a Review-Journal series highlighting the flaws and lack of oversight of the guardianship system in Clark County that watches over thousands of at-risk adults, called wards.

“I hope our work will result in positive changes, and all the heartbreaking stories of abuse, fear, and distrust will be a thing of the past,” commission member Terri Russell said in a press release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

