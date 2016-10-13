Police dispatch logs call Las Vegas infant’s death homicide

A 5-month-old boy died at a Las Vegas hospital Saturday after being found unresponsive in the southwest valley.

Police responded to calls of an unresponsive child at about 2:30 a.m. at 9522 W. Tropicana Ave., according to Metro dispatch logs. The logs label the call a homicide.

Officer Michael Rodriguez said the child was taken to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Clark County coroner identified the child as Izayah Pelaec-Daniel of Las Vegas. His cause and manner of death are pending.

Metro’s abuse and neglect unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

