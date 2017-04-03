Lee Canyon resort celebrates end of’ ‘great winter season’ — PHOTOS

Skiers had their last hurrah of the season at Lee Canyon on Sunday, a day that featured giveaways, live music and the annual pond-skim competition open to skiers and boarders of all ages.

Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort promised to donate $5 from the price of each $25 daily lift ticket sold to the nonprofit High Fives Foundation, which offers financial help to injured mountain sport athletes.

“Lee Canyon had a great winter season,” Lee Canyon Marketing Director said Jim Seely said in a statement. “Closing is always bittersweet, but we look forward to an epic summer season.”