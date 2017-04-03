Posted 

Lee Canyon resort celebrates end of’ ‘great winter season’ — PHOTOS

Lee Canyon resort celebrates end of’ ‘great winter season’ — PHOTOS

8284267_web1_wildart-leecanyon-apr03-17_040217eb_003_8284267.jpgBuy Photo
Snowboarders Jasmine Solomon, left, and Candyss Passarelli, get off the lift at Lee Canyon to go down the slope on the final day of the 2016-17 season, in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Lee Canyon resort celebrates end of’ ‘great winter season’ — PHOTOS

8284267_web1_wildart-leecanyon-apr03-17_040217eb_003-copy_8284267.jpg
Snowboarders Jasmine Solomon, left, and Candyss Passarelli, get off the lift at Lee Canyon to go down the slope on the final day of the 2016-17 season, in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Lee Canyon resort celebrates end of’ ‘great winter season’ — PHOTOS

8284267_web1_wildart-leecanyon-apr03-17_040217eb_002_8284267.jpgBuy Photo
Boarders prepare to ride down a slope at Lee Canyon in celebration of the final day of the 2016-17 season, in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Lee Canyon resort celebrates end of’ ‘great winter season’ — PHOTOS

8284267_web1_wildart-leecanyon-apr03-17_040217eb_011_8284267.jpg
Tatym Pfalher, 8, left, Nayeli Estrda, 9, get ready to go down a slope during the final day of the 2016-17 season at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Lee Canyon resort celebrates end of’ ‘great winter season’ — PHOTOS

8284267_web1_wildart-leecanyon-apr03-17_040217eb_001_8284267.jpg
Dave Mason rides the shuttle after finishing his 53rd season at Lee Canyon on the final day of the 2016-17 season, Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Lee Canyon resort celebrates end of’ ‘great winter season’ — PHOTOS

8284267_web1_wildart-leecanyon-apr03-17_040217eb_004_8284267.jpg
A snowboarder rides down a slope at Lee Canyon on the final day of the 2016-17 season, in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Lee Canyon resort celebrates end of’ ‘great winter season’ — PHOTOS

8284267_web1_wildart-leecanyon-apr03-17_040217eb_005_8284267.jpg
Nayeli Estrda, 9, completes a run during the final day of the 2016-17 season at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Lee Canyon resort celebrates end of’ ‘great winter season’ — PHOTOS

8284267_web1_wildart-leecanyon-apr03-17_040217eb_006_8284267.jpg
Zach Lichtenspein celebrates the final day of the 2016-17 season at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas by dressing up, his 35-year-old tradition, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Lee Canyon resort celebrates end of’ ‘great winter season’ — PHOTOS

8284267_web1_wildart-leecanyon-apr03-17_040217eb_007_8284267.jpg
Christopher Ix skies with his son Will, 3, during the final day of the 2016-17 season at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Lee Canyon resort celebrates end of’ ‘great winter season’ — PHOTOS

8284267_web1_wildart-leecanyon-apr03-17_040217eb_008_8284267.jpg
Gavin Reese, 5, straps up to ride down a slope during the final day of the 2016-17 season at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. &quot;I'm not afraid at all.&quot; (Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Lee Canyon resort celebrates end of’ ‘great winter season’ — PHOTOS

8284267_web1_wildart-leecanyon-apr03-17_040217eb_009_8284267.jpg
Daniel Escoto rests in between snowboard runs during the final day of the 2016-17 season at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Lee Canyon resort celebrates end of’ ‘great winter season’ — PHOTOS

8284267_web1_wildart-leecanyon-apr03-17_040217eb_010_8284267.jpg
Chasun Irwin rides down the slope during the final day of the 2016-17 season at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Lee Canyon resort celebrates end of’ ‘great winter season’ — PHOTOS

8284267_web1_wildart-leecanyon-apr03-17_040217eb_012_8284267.jpg
A snowboarder makes a jump on a slope during the final day of the 2016-17 season at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Skiers had their last hurrah of the season at Lee Canyon on Sunday, a day that featured giveaways, live music and the annual pond-skim competition open to skiers and boarders of all ages.

Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort promised to donate $5 from the price of each $25 daily lift ticket sold to the nonprofit High Fives Foundation, which offers financial help to injured mountain sport athletes.

“Lee Canyon had a great winter season,” Lee Canyon Marketing Director said Jim Seely said in a statement. “Closing is always bittersweet, but we look forward to an epic summer season.”

 