Man hit, killed by limousine Saturday on the Strip was ex-UNLV football player

The man hit and killed by a limousine on the Strip on Saturday was a former UNLV football player.

The Orlando Sentinel identified the man as Jeremy Geathers, 30, a defensive lineman who played in the Arena Football League and Canadian Football League after playing football at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Geathers was the son of James “Jumpy” Geathers, a former National Football League defensive lineman and the cousin of Indianapolis Colts safety Clayton Geathers.

Las Vegas police said Geathers was not at an intersection or marked crosswalk when he stepped onto the Boulevard, near the SLS, and was struck by the limousine Saturday.

