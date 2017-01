The South Point parking garage was closed for several hours Sunday morning after a man jumped to his death.

Las Vegas police responded to the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The man, who was in his late 30s, died at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the hotel-casino said the parking garage was closed for several hours but reopened in the early afternoon.

