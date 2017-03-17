Bill to clean up Veterans Affairs is a step closer to law

A bill that would make it easier to fire Veterans Affairs employees for poor or inappropriate performance moved a step closer to becoming law this week, drawing praise from the nonprofit Concerned Veterans of America as a victory for veterans nationwide “who have been fighting to fix the toxic culture at the VA for years.”

The VA Accountability First Act of 2017 passed the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday by a 237-178 margin.

“We applaud the elected officials who chose to stand with veterans instead of big government unions,” Dan Caldwell, the group’s policy director, said in a statement. “There is no reason it should take months or even years to fire the bad VA employees who neglect and endanger the lives of America’s heroes on the taxpayers’ dime.”

A Senate version of the bill has been introduced by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

