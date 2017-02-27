For many swimmers, competing in Wounded Warrior Team Trials helps heal

There was a time when retired U.S. Air Force senior airman Hannah Stolberg wasn’t sure she wanted to live. Then she found renewed hope through the Wounded Warrior Team Trials.

After serving less than six years in the Air Force, Stolberg was sexually assaulted by another military member. The violent attack left her with several back, leg and shoulder injuries on top of post-traumatic stress disorder and memory loss. She said she contemplated suicide.

“For a long time I was very angry and bitter. I was stripped of my job, my identity and my health,” the 28-year-old Texas resident said. “The beauty of this competition is that it allows you to grow with other people and overcome injuries or illnesses together. I can say with absolute certainty that this competition saved my life. It gave me purpose.”

On Sunday, approximately 40 swimmers took to the pool at UNLV’s Buchanan Natatorium, competing for spots on the Air Force Warrior Games Team that will represent the armed services branch at the 2017 Warrior Games slated for June in Chicago.

The trials are designed to promote the mental and physical well being of seriously wounded, ill and injured military members and veterans, said Marsha Gonzales, Air Force Warrior Care Support branch chief.

Athletes from the U.S. Army, Great Britain and Australia also competed, rounding out the joint service international event.

“We fight together, we recover together,” said Jen Stone, the event’s master of ceremonies.

For many, the competition represents a long road to recovery.

Ohio resident Paul Eden, 44, chief of lab services in the U.S. Air Force, was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic melanoma in 2013.

The father of three girls – ages 5, 8 and 9 — was told he had eight to 10 months to live. After surviving four rounds (and counting) of chemotherapy treatment and eight surgeries, he learned his cancer is in remission.

“This is a personal accomplishment for me,” Eden said. “This is part of the step that I need to take to be what I want to be. It’s hard work, but nothing matters because it doesn’t compare to dying. I just want to be the best that I can be.”

Aside from the competition, many participants were there to support each other.

Aaron Moffett, Air Force Wounded Warrior program coordinator for Air Force Adaptive Sports and head coach of Team U.S., said the camaraderie formed is priceless because for many, it’s a first step toward recovery.

Georgia resident Mike Lloyd, 50, agrees. He said the competition helps ease his social anxiety, panic attacks and PTSD.

After serving 28 years in the Air Force, Lloyd said he cannot be in crowds.

“I’ve missed my kid’s football games because of this,” he said. “When we go out to eat it can take forever to get a seat because I like to sit against walls. Job interviews are also hard for me, but here it’s different. I can relate to these people.”

After a day of swimming mixed with loud cheers and uplifting talks, Stolberg said that, win or lose, participating in the competition accomplished its mission.

“I might be broken, but I’m whole,” she said. “I have hope.”

