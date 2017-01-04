6 take plea deals in Utah polygamous group food-stamp fraud case

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Six additional members of a Utah polygamous group have taken plea deals and avoided jail time in a multimillion-dollar food-stamp fraud case.

The Spectrum reports that they pleaded guilty to fraud Wednesday in St. George, Utah. That leaves only fugitive leader Lyle Jeffs and two others with charges still pending in the case filed February against 11 people.

Prosecutors accused them of all of participating in a scheme to misuse $12 million in food stamps, though defense attorneys argued they were following religious beliefs by donating benefits to their church.

The southern Utah hearing came after high-ranking leaders Seth Jeffs and John Wayman pleaded guilty in Salt Lake City and were released from jail after six months.

Lyle Jeffs escaped home confinement this summer and has not been found.