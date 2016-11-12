Posted 

Baby’s big hair in Louisiana gets lots of notice — and a Halloween troll costume

Baby’s big hair in Louisiana gets lots of notice — and a Halloween troll costume

web1_bighairweb_7383285.jpg
This Nov. 1, 2016 photo provided by Alisha John shows her daughter, Areea John, in Elton, La. (Alisha John via AP)

Baby’s big hair in Louisiana gets lots of notice — and a Halloween troll costume

web1_big-hair-baby_davi--2-_7383285.jpg
This Nov. 1, 2016 photo provided by Alisha John shows her daughter, Areea John, in Elton, La. (Alisha John via AP)

Baby’s big hair in Louisiana gets lots of notice — and a Halloween troll costume

web1_big-hair-baby_davi--1-_7383285.jpg
This Nov. 1, 2016 photo provided by Alisha John shows her daughter, Areea John, in Elton, La. (Alisha John via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ELTON, La. — A southwest Louisiana woman says her 3-month-old daughter has such a full head of hair that strangers stop to admire it, and she made the baby a Halloween troll costume.

But Alisha John says she and her husband, Dakota, don’t have long to play with baby Areea Sue Oiba John’s hair. That’s because she’s a Coushatta Indian, and the tribe shaves babies’ heads as part of a blessing ceremony when they’re 4-months-old.

She tells the American Press in Lake Charles that her older children — a 3-year-old girl, and boys aged 4 and 7 — also were born with a lot of hair. But nothing like Areea’s, whose blessing ceremony will be held Nov. 25.

 