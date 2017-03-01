Posted 

Best of Carnival in Latin America, Caribbean — PHOTOS

Best of Carnival in Latin America, Caribbean — PHOTOS

web1_mariachia_8078578.jpg
A performer from the Academicos do Grande Rio samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (Mauro Pimentel/AP)

Best of Carnival in Latin America, Caribbean — PHOTOS

web1_carndog_8078578.jpg
"Mike" dressed in a boxer costume, takes part in the Blocao dog carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Carnival goes to the dogs as pet owners take to the streets for their own party, with their four-legged friends in ornate costumes. (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

Best of Carnival in Latin America, Caribbean — PHOTOS

web1_ap17060170669853_8078578.jpg
Performers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Competitors work for months to ready for Brazil's world famous Carnival parades of samba dancing, costumes and magnificent floats. (AP Photo/Mauro Pimentel)

Best of Carnival in Latin America, Caribbean — PHOTOS

web1_ap17060170665374_8078578.jpg
A reveler sleeps on the sidewalk during the "Ceu na Terra" or Heaven on Earth street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Merrymakers take to the streets in hundreds of open-air "bloco" parties during Rio's over-the-top Carnival, the highlight of the year for many. (Leo Correa/AP)

Best of Carnival in Latin America, Caribbean — PHOTOS

web1_ap17060170632037_8078578.jpg
A reveler reacts to the camera as he performs during the Ceu na Terra or Heaven on Earth street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Merrymakers take to the streets in hundreds of open-air "bloco" parties during Rio's over-the-top Carnival, the highlight of the year for many. (Leo Correa/AP)

Best of Carnival in Latin America, Caribbean — PHOTOS

web1_ap17060170577565_8078578.jpg
A reveler wearing a unicorn mask attends the Ceu na Terra or Heaven on Earth street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Merrymakers take to the streets in hundreds of open-air "bloco" parties during Rio's over-the-top Carnival, the highlight of the year for many. (Leo Correa/AP)

Best of Carnival in Latin America, Caribbean — PHOTOS

web1_ap17060170573330_8078578.jpg
Revelers wearing costumes depicting The Simpsons comic characters pose for the photo during the Ceu na Terra or Heaven on Earth street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Merrymakers take to the streets in hundreds of open-air bloco parties during Rio's over-the-top Carnival, the highlight of the year for many. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Best of Carnival in Latin America, Caribbean — PHOTOS

web1_ap17060170446274_8078578.jpg
In this Feb. 25, 2017 photo, revelers dressed as devils sing and dance down a hillside to the rhythm of drums to mark the start of Carnival celebrations in the remote Andean town of Uquia, Argentina. During the 9 days that the festivity lasts, Carnival devils are not supposed to take their costume off or reveal their identity. (Alvaro Medina/AP)

Best of Carnival in Latin America, Caribbean — PHOTOS

web1_ap17060170387319_8078578.jpg
Costumed patients from the Nise da Silveira Mental Health Institute wait for the start of their Carnival parade, coined in Portuguese: Loucura Suburbana, or Suburban Madness, in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Patients, their relatives and institute workers held their parade one day before the official start of Carnival. (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

Best of Carnival in Latin America, Caribbean — PHOTOS

web1_ap17060170316411_8078578.jpg
A youth sells foam cans to revelers during the Get out Temer carnival street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Merrymakers took to the streets to protest Brazil's President Michel Temer. (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

Best of Carnival in Latin America, Caribbean — PHOTOS

web1_ap17060170310870_8078578.jpg
A masked guest attends a Carnival ball at the Copacabana Palace hotel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. In stark contrast to the hundreds of hard-charging street parties across Rio that are open to anyone, the Baile do Copa bills itself as a fairytale event where the country's elite can see and be seen in a hotel known for both opulence and a lengthy tradition of welcoming world leaders and stars. (Leo Correa/AP)

Best of Carnival in Latin America, Caribbean — PHOTOS

web1_ap17060170310276_8078578.jpg
In this Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 photo, revelers take part in the Guanabara Pearl carnival street party on Paqueta Island in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Merry makers ferried across Guanabara Bay to Paqueta Island for the parade. (Mauro Pimentel/AP)

Best of Carnival in Latin America, Caribbean — PHOTOS

web1_ap17060170242546_8078578.jpg
A performer from the Uniao da Ilha samba school dances on a float during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (Leo Correa/AP)

Best of Carnival in Latin America, Caribbean — PHOTOS

web1_ap17060170222388_8078578.jpg
Performers from the Salgueiro samba school dance during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (Mauro Pimentel/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

This gallery is a selection of some of the best moments captured during Carnival celebrations by Associated Press photographers across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The highlight of the year for many in Brazil is Rio de Janeiro’s over-the-top party and competition at the famed Sambadrome. This year featured sensual red devils, the classic high-heeled women in barely covering outfits of feathers, singing performers with instruments, and people in large dresses spinning across the floor to impress the judges.

There was plenty of action outside the famed stadium, too. While the city’s elite held a private bash in tuxedos and cocktail dresses resembling the “Great Gatsby” era, outside in the street a scrawny young boy sold cans of spray foam to partiers at an anti-government Carnival protest and costumed patients from a mental hospital sat dazed on the sidewalk.

Men in blue beards partied in the streets as did a half-man, half-unicorn and “Mike” the boxing dog. People in costumes from “The Simpsons” and “Wonder Woman” brought color to the subway, and one man squeezed in a power nap along the parade route.

In other parts of Brazil, muddy men bonded over beer and celebrants in rural areas honored traditions dating back to the country’s sugar plantation days.

Outside Brazil, rum-fueled parties and high-energy dance music gave life to a city in southern Haiti still recovering from last fall’s punishing Hurricane Matthew. An elderly couple in Panama showed up in bride and groom costumes. In Oruro, Bolivia, local people in colorful horned costumes performed the “Dance of the Devils,” a celebration that has developed over more than 200 years to blend pagan and Roman Catholic religious practices.

 