California zoo’s new lion cub romps, naps and needs a name

A 5-week-old lion cub relaxes in the hay after a nap in his enclosure at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, in Fresno, Calif. (John Walker/The Fresno Bee via AP)

A 5-week-old lion cub uses his mom's back foot as a pillow as he takes a catnap at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, in Fresno, Calif. (John Walker/The Fresno Bee via AP)

A 5-week-old lion cub scratches on a log in his enclosure at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, in Fresno, Calif. The zoo is showing off the new lion cub and asking zoo-goers to choose his name. (John Walker/The Fresno Bee via AP)

A 5-week-old lion cub tries climbing up his mom's back at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, in Fresno, Calif. The zoo is showing off the new lion cub and asking zoo-goers to choose his name. (John Walker/The Fresno Bee via AP)

A 5-week-old lion cub relaxes with its mom Kiki at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in their enclosure in Fresno, Calif. The zoo is showing off the new lion cub and asking zoo-goers to choose his name. (John Walker/The Fresno Bee via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

FRESNO, Calif. — A zoo in central California is showing off a new lion cub and asking visitors to choose his name.

The Fresno Bee reports that reporters got a glimpse of the 5-week-old cub Thursday at Fresno Chaffee Zoo as he rolled in his enclosure and napped on his mom, Kiki.

Kiki gave birth to three cubs on Oct. 11, but only the unnamed cub survived.

Voting on his name will run through Nov. 27, and the little lion will likely get his public viewing a month or so later.

Zoo staff has selected six Swahili names to choose from: Enzi (powerful), Kijani (warrior), Asani (rebellious), Erevu (clever), Mansa (king) and Bwani (gentleman).

Visitors can buy a token and place it in a box corresponding to the name they like best.

 