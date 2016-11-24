Death toll climbs from scaffolding collapse in China

BEIJING — State media say the death toll from the collapse of scaffolding at a construction site in eastern China has jumped to 67, with two other workers injured and one more missing.

China’s state broadcaster CCTV says more than 100 paramilitary police have joined in efforts to rescue workers trapped when a work platform at a power plant construction site came tumbling down Thursday morning.

The plant’s cooling tower was being built in the city of Fengcheng in Jiangxi province.

The latest reported death toll suggests that nearly all the construction workers at the cooling tower perished. Local media reports say close to 70 people were working at the site when the scaffolding collapsed.

Footage showed iron pipes, steel bars and wooden planks strewn across the floor of the cooling tower.