Up to a foot more snow coming for Hawaii mountaintops

MAUNA KEA, Hawaii — More snow is expected to fall on Hawaii mountaintops as a winter storm warning goes into effect through Monday morning.

Hawaii News Now reports up to a foot more of snow could fall. A previous warning was lifted Saturday for a storm system that also brought frozen precipitation to higher elevations and heavy rain elsewhere.

The summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea on Hawaii’s Big Island are closed amid icy, windy, hazardous conditions.

The National Park Service says people can see the deepening layer of snow at 10,000 feet.

Hawaii also is under a flash flood watch through Sunday.