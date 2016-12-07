Posted Updated 

Former US astronaut John Glenn hospitalized in Cleveland

U.S. President Barack Obama awards a 2012 Presidential Medal of Freedom to astronaut and former U.S. Senator John Glenn (L) during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S. on May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Retired astronaut and former U.S. Senator John Glenn looks on during the first day of the Clinton Global Initiative 2012 (CGI) meeting in New York, U.S. on September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

By KIM PALMER
REUTERS

CLEVELAND — John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth and a former U.S. senator and war hero, has been hospitalized for more than a week, officials said on Wednesday.

Glenn, 95, is at the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University but does not necessarily have cancer, university spokesman Hank Wilson said in a telephone interview.

“When you’re 95, it’s always considered serious,” said Wilson, who did not have further details about Glenn’s condition or his prognosis.

Glenn had a knee replacement operation in 2011 and underwent heart surgery in 2014.

Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth, doing so three times on Feb. 20, 1962. He also became the oldest astronaut ever, returning to space at the age of 77 on Oct. 29, 1998.

Born in Cambridge, Ohio, Glenn served in the U.S. Senate as a moderate Democrat from Ohio from 1974 to 1999.

 