France issues 2 more warrants in 2015 Paris attacks

PARIS — French authorities say they have issued arrest warrants for two more suspects in the November 2015 gun and suicide bomb attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

Le Monde newspaper said French magistrates investigating the attacks issued the arrest warrants for Oussama Atar and Sofien Ayari in late December.

The Paris prosecutors’ office on Thursday confirmed two warrants were issued.

Le Monde reported that 32-year-old Atar, a Belgium-Moroccan national, is suspected of being among those thought to have plotted the attacks from Syria.

Le Monde said Ayari, a 23-year-old Tunisian, is also suspected of having been part of the cell and is currently detained in Belgium.