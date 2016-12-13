Judge orders separate trials for girls in Slender Man stabbing case

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A judge has ordered separate trials for two Wisconsin girls accused of trying to kill a classmate to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren announced his ruling Monday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Bohren ordered separate trials for 14-year-old Morgan Geyser and 15-year-old Anissa Weier after learning both defense teams and prosecutors agreed that a joint trial could pose legal risks.

Both girls were 12 when prosecutors said they stabbed classmate Payton Leutner 19 times in a Waukesha park following a sleepover in 2014. Payton survived. She was able to crawl to a path where a bicyclist found her.

Geyser and Weier have pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease to attempted homicide charges in adult court.