Judge tosses lawsuit from ex-members of Warren Jeffs’ polygamous group

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge is throwing out a lawsuit against polygamous leader Warren Jeffs that took aim at the group’s longtime Utah law firm by claiming attorneys created a veneer that helped perpetuate abuses like child labor and underage marriage.

U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart decided Wednesday the claims from more than 20 former members of the group are too old to be decided in court.

They had accused the firm Snow, Christensen and Martineau of burnishing the group’s religious credentials as cover for crimes like Jeffs’ increasing use of underage marriage.

The group’s lawyer Brett Godfrey says he’s looking over the order and weighing whether his clients will appeal.

The firm has denied the allegations, saying lawyers were simply doing their jobs and can’t be held responsible for anything Jeffs did.