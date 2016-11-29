Kingman, Arizona, cop shot serving search warrant returns to work

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A veteran Kingman police detective wounded in the line of duty returned to work Tuesday, two months after he was shot in a gunfire exchange that killed a Kingman resident.

Dennis Gilbert, 57, will work “light duty” initially.

Gilbert suffered a gunshot wound when Jeffrey Cave, 53, reportedly fired at officers who were attempting to serve a search warrant at his Miami Avenue home on Sept. 29. Cave was killed when officers returned fire.

An independent investigation and Mohave County attorney’s office review determined that the officers acted in justifiable self-defense when they shot Cave.