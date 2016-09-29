Kingman police officer wounded in deadly shooting

A police officer was wounded and a man was killed in an exchange of gunfire in Kingman Thursday morning.

Deputy Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper said the incident occurred as the officer was trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the 1700 block of Miami Avenue.

The gunfire exchange occurred in the area of the front door of the residence, he said.

He said the man was dead at the scene and the unidentified officer was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.

No further details were immediately available.

The Bullhead City Police Department will conduct an independent investigation of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.