Piano Guys’ John Schmidt’s daughter found dead

SALT LAKE CITY — Human remains found at the bottom of an Oregon cliff have been positively identified as those of a former Utah woman missing since last month.

Utah family members of 21-year-old Annie Schmidt say a medical examiner noted the cause of death as accidental.

Schmidt, daughter of Piano Guys’ founder John Schmidt, moved to Portland from Salt Lake City in July and was an avid hiker.

Schmidt was reported missing Oct. 19 after she didn’t return from a hike near the Columbia River Gorge.

Authorities say her car was found near Bonneville Dam, but the search for her was unsuccessful.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that dog teams had found remains below Munra Point.

Schmidt’s family says they were able to identify the clothing and other items found with the body before it was positively identified.