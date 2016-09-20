Posted 

Prince William reveals sad, dark moments

Britain's Prince William opened up about being part of an air ambulance crew. (Andy Couldridge/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON— Prince William has talked of ‘dark moments’ in his job as an air ambulance pilot as he spoke of the strength he takes from the camaraderie of being part of a four-person helicopter crew.

Britain’s second-in-line to the throne shared his experiences Tuesday in a BBC documentary released during National Air Ambulance Week.

Sitting in the open side door of the air ambulance with Capt. James Pusey, William says his most challenging case had to do with a patient who had suffered burns and who was “beyond help.”

William says “there are some very sad, dark moments and you know we talk about it a lot. That’s the best way of dealing with some of the situations.”

The prince works as a pilot with East Anglian Air Ambulance.

 

