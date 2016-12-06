Posted 

Texas deputy dies when car plummets into sinkhole

Officials say a Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy Dora Linda Nishihara an off-duty sheriff's deputy died and others were injured when two vehicles plunged into a water-filled sinkhole. Utility officials say the sinkhole appeared after a sewer line ruptured during heavy rain. (San Antonio Fire Department via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows Deputy Dora Linda Nishihara. Officials say Nishihara an off-duty sheriff's deputy has died after two vehicles plunged into a water-filled sinkhole Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 in San Antonio. Utility officials say the sinkhole appeared after a sewer line ruptured during heavy rain. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A car is taken out of a sinkhole in San Antonio, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. A city official said a 60-year-old man was rescued after two cars were submerged inside a sinkhole created when a large sewer line ruptured. (Ron Cortes/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN ANTONIO — Officials say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy has died and two other people hurt when two vehicles plunged into a water-filled sinkhole in San Antonio.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the victim as 69-year-old Deputy Dora Linda Nishihara, who was a courthouse bailiff.

A crane was used to retrieve her personal car from water about 12-feet deep. Nishihara’s body was inside the vehicle.

Sheriff’s spokesman James Keith says Nishihara was not working Sunday when her vehicle went into the sinkhole. Utility officials say the sinkhole appeared after a sewer line ruptured during heavy rain earlier Sunday.

Authorities say two passers-by rescued a driver after another vehicle that went into the sinkhole Sunday night. That driver and one of his rescuers were treated for minor injuries.

 