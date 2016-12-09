US officials say air bag recall will affect 42M vehicles

DETROIT — The U.S. government says automakers will end up recalling 42 million vehicles with potentially deadly air bag inflators made by Takata Corp.

The National Highway Safety Administration released a schedule for further recalls on Friday. It’s another step toward recalling about 69 million inflators that can potentially explode with too much force and spew shrapnel into people. Some cars will have both the driver side and passenger side air bags replaced.

Recalls are being phased in through the end of 2019.

Eleven people have been killed by Takata inflators in the U.S. and as many as 16 worldwide. The government says 180 people have been hurt in the U.S. alone.

Nineteen automakers are now affected by the recalls. So far only 12.5 million inflators have been replaced.