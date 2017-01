KINGMAN, Ariz. — A woman killed when she was struck by a train Jan. 10 has been identified.

Amber Marie Pattee, 39, of Sacramento, California, had been laying on the tracks and failed to scramble to safety when the train approached, Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper said.

He said it was unknown why Pattee had been lying on the tracks, but added that she reportedly had suffered from mental health problems.