After Northern Nevada wildfire reduced by rain, concerns over flooding

RENO, Nev. — Rainfall is helping temper a Nevada wildfire that has destroyed 22 homes north of Carson City but creating new concerns about flooding.

Fire officials said Sunday that wet weather over the last two days has bolstered efforts to contain the blaze burning in the Washoe Valley.

However, the public is being advised to stay away from the area due to the possibility of rock falls or debris flows.

The 5.3-square-mile fire is now 20 percent contained.

Crews say they have managed to keep the fire away from 480 homes.

Still, 500 structures remain threatened and mandatory evacuations are still in place.

Officials say firefighters are no focused on strengthening containment lines and mopping up.

The so-called Little Valley fire began shortly before 2 a.m. Friday.

The cause is under investigation.