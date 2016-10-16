Posted  Updated 

After Northern Nevada wildfire reduced by rain, concerns over flooding

After Northern Nevada wildfire reduced by rain, concerns over flooding

web1_tahoe-wildfires_davi_7212927.jpg
A firefighter hoses down the area on Mount Rose Highway and Edmonton Drive, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 in Reno. (Mike Higdon/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

After Northern Nevada wildfire reduced by rain, concerns over flooding

web1_7203907-837a9caeadc341f794c39fcfff0cc27e_7212927.jpg
Lake Tahoe can be seen behind the Emerald Fire along Highway 89, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 near Lake Tahoe, Nev. A wind-whipped wildfire raged out of control Friday in northern Nevada, destroying more than a dozen homes, forcing evacuations, closing roads and schools, and triggering power outages, officials said. (Randall Benton/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

After Northern Nevada wildfire reduced by rain, concerns over flooding

web1_7203907-2c14f072581840a5a4a1b660228a14bc_7212927.jpg
CalTrans road crews drive past a melted traffic cone at the Emerald Fire along Highway 89, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 near Lake Tahoe, Nev. A wind-whipped wildfire raged out of control Friday in northern Nevada, destroying more than a dozen homes, forcing evacuations, closing roads and schools, and triggering power outages, officials said. (Randall Benton/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

After Northern Nevada wildfire reduced by rain, concerns over flooding

web1_7203907-e2803b8c54db46259bd97b3a2bd3399b_7212927.jpg
CalFire crews from Grass Valley work on the Emerald Fire along Highway 89, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 near Lake Tahoe, Nev. A wind-whipped wildfire raged out of control Friday in northern Nevada, destroying more than a dozen homes, forcing evacuations, closing roads and schools, and triggering power outages, officials said. (Randall Benton/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

After Northern Nevada wildfire reduced by rain, concerns over flooding

web1_7203907-148001f039d24467ba40287ceaad699f_7212927.jpg
Hand crews finish up work on the Emerald Fire along Highway 89, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 near Lake Tahoe, Nev. A wind-whipped wildfire raged out of control Friday in northern Nevada, destroying more than a dozen homes, forcing evacuations, closing roads and schools, and triggering power outages, officials said. (Randall Benton/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

After Northern Nevada wildfire reduced by rain, concerns over flooding

web1_7203907-32029f33a632487eab8b23a6d5267196_7212927.jpg
Fire crews work on the Emerald Fire along Highway 89, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 near Lake Tahoe, Nev. A wind-whipped wildfire raged out of control Friday in northern Nevada, destroying more than a dozen homes, forcing evacuations, closing roads and schools, and triggering power outages, officials said. (Randall Benton/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

RENO, Nev. — Rainfall is helping temper a Nevada wildfire that has destroyed 22 homes north of Carson City but creating new concerns about flooding.

Fire officials said Sunday that wet weather over the last two days has bolstered efforts to contain the blaze burning in the Washoe Valley.

However, the public is being advised to stay away from the area due to the possibility of rock falls or debris flows.

The 5.3-square-mile fire is now 20 percent contained.

Crews say they have managed to keep the fire away from 480 homes.

Still, 500 structures remain threatened and mandatory evacuations are still in place.

Officials say firefighters are no focused on strengthening containment lines and mopping up.

The so-called Little Valley fire began shortly before 2 a.m. Friday.

The cause is under investigation.

 