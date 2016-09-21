Bullhead City Council votes to end annual regatta

The Bullhead City River Regatta is dead.

The Bullhead City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday to end the annual event that had more than 30,000 people floating the Colorado River together in August.

A number of citizens and public officials spoke in favor continuing the event, mostly for its benefits to tourism and the local economy. However, overwhelming opposition was focused on drunken participants and tons of trash polluting the river.

“We are respectfully asking you to stop the river regatta,” said Timothy Williams, chairman of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. He said desecration of the river is an insult to his people who have lived along the river for hundreds of years.

A number of other Native Americans, including Charles Wood, chairman of the Chemehuevi Indian Tribe, supported Williams’ request. Wood told council members his tribe, on the California side of Lake Havasu, notice regatta related pollution some 75 miles downstream from the event.

A mix of citizens and public officials urged the council to continue the regatta, suggesting limiting participation and banning alcohol. Mayor Tom Brady was in the majority of the vote that ended the regatta and directed city staff to instead spend time developing other community events for the future.