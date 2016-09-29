Nevada Supreme Court strikes down education savings account law

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the state’s education savings account law.

The high court remanded two cases challenging the constitutionality of the law passed by the 2015 Legislature back to the lower court “for the entry of a final declaratory judgment and a permanent injunction enjoining the use of any money appropriated for K-12 education in the State Distributive School Account to instead fund the education savings accounts.”

Justices weighed two separate constitutional challenges to Senate Bill 302. Passed by the Republican-controlled 2015 Legislature, the measure signed by Gov. Brian Sandoval allowed parents to create education savings accounts and tap state per-pupil funding to send their children to private school or pay for other education programs.

Annual amounts per child averaged $5,100. More than 7,000 accounts had been established within the state treasurer’s office, which was tasked with administering the program.

Lower courts issued conflicted rulings on the law’s legality based on different constitutional provisions.

Carson City District Judge James Wilson in January issued an injunction, putting the law on hold. Wilson sided with a group of parents who argued it illegally diverted money from an education account mandated by the constitution to go exclusively to public education.

In Southern Nevada, Clark County District Judge Eric Johnson in May rejected challenges filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of another group of parents who argued the constitutional prohibits use of taxpayer money for sectarian purposes. Many private schools are run by religious organizations.

Johnson agreed with the state, ruling that the program was “neutral with respect to religion” because parents — not the state — decide how they will use the funding.

