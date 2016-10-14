Northwest fire displaces six family members

A fire Thursday morning in the northwest Valley has left six family members displaced, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Dispatchers received several calls at about 10 a.m. reporting a house fire at 7812 Pine St., near Durango Drive and the U.S. Highway 95. They initially heard that an elderly disabled woman may have been trapped inside, but firefighters later learned that she was not inside the residence at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were also unable to locate the cause of the fire, Szymanski said. The fire “completely gutted” the kitchen and damage is estimated at $75,000.

There were no injuries, he said. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

