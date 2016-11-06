Bernie Sanders to campaign for Clinton today in North Las Vegas

Bernie Sanders will appear at the College of Southern Nevada in North Las Vegas this afternoon to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont., is scheduled to speak during a get-out-the-vote rally at 2:15 p.m. He’s expected to show support for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto and other Democratic candidates.

It will be Sanders’ second visit to Nevada, and first to the Las Vegas Valley, during the general election cycle, according to the Clinton campaign. In October he delivered a 30-minute speech to a crowd of about 500 at a rally at the University of Nevada, Reno.

During the Democratic party’s primary, Sanders against Clinton for the party’s nomination. Over the last several weeks he’s campaigned for — and at times alongside — his former opponent.

Today, Sanders will try to convince more of his young followers to cast their ballots for Clinton on Election Day by contrasting her economic plan with that of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

He’ll touch on topics including raising the minimum wage, making tuition at public colleges free and ending a “broken criminal justice system,” according to the Clinton campaign.

Doors open at 1:15 p.m. The College of Southern Nevada is located at 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. in North Las Vegas.

Members of the public can RSVP online at https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/snxflig43yrsloxx/.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Find @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.