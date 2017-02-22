Blue Diamond Hill proposal brings high-profile opponents, familiar arguments before Clark County Commission — LIVE STREAM

Representatives from Gypsum Resources and Save Red Rock made familiar arguments Wednesday morning in a battle over a proposed development near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Project planning consultant and spokesman Ron Krater to Clark County commissioners the proposed 5,025-home development on 2,010 acres of Blue Diamond Hill will be built largely on land that Gypsum Resources has used for years in mining operations.

“There isn’t any vegetation or natural habitat on those 1,800 (mined) acres,” Krater said. “The site is not nature. It’s an active mining operation and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future.”

Krater said the proposed community would emit minimum light pollution, add little traffic to the area and not have a major impact on the natural skyline. He said the community would likely have small markets, shops and a school, but would not include big-box stores or industrial centers.

“It just simply is not a city in any way shape or form,” he said. “It’s a series of well-organized neighborhoods that are organized to ultimately create a village. It’s a rural village.”

Krater also agreed with county attorney Rob Warhola, who began the discussion by telling commissioners he believed a previous concept plan that was approved in 2011 remains active.

Justin Jones, attorney for Save Red Rock, disputed that during his presentation.

“Why are we considering a 2016 concept plan when both the county and the developer insist that the 2011 concept plan is still enforced?” he asked.

Jones once again said the concept plan breaks with both the county’s master plan and Title 30 of the county code, which outlines the major projects process. Specifically, he said, not all lands included on the map are contiguous, as required.

“You should deny on that basis alone, just as the county planning commission did,” he said.

Following Jones’ presentation, a list of high-profile speakers protested the proposed development.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus spoke, as did Robert Reynolds, manager for Las Vegas rock band The Killers. Letters from Nevada state lawmakers and U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., were read aloud.

As of 11 p.m., the county commission was taking public comment on the matter. More than 20 people were in line.

