Boulder City in need of new city attorney

Boulder City needs a new attorney.

The City Council approved a separation agreement with current City Attorney Dave Olsen this month, and has officially started its search for a successor.

Olsen’s last day in the position will be June 30. City staff will accept applications through May 15.

Council members are searching for an attorney who is licensed in Nevada, has practiced in the state for at least three years and has experience in municipal government.

Boulder City administrative officer Bryce Boldt will lead the search. City Council members decided against hiring an outside firm, which staff estimated could cost $20,000 to $30,000.

The City will list the position’s salary as negotiable depending on experience. Council members have not decided if they will appoint a new city attorney before or after the City Council’s general election on June 13.

Nearly 90 people applied the last time the position was open. After Boldt has determined the most qualified applicants, the City Council will interview them and appoint Olsen’s successor.

“TIME FOR A CHANGE”

Olsen said he was asked to resign after meeting with Mayor Rod Woodbury and Councilman Cam Walker in February, the Boulder City Review reported.

“I have a great deal of respect for these folks on the City Council. Several of them feel like it’s time for a change and before this new fiscal year starts would be a good time to do it,” Olsen said. “I thought I had two or three more years left in me. But they felt otherwise, so I agreed to step down.”

Olsen, 67, has held been City Attorney since 1999. He described life in the city as being like a Norman Rockwell painting.

“A person moving here gets the feeling they may actually have a shot at getting a piece of the American Dream,” he said.

Olsen’s separation agreement stipulates the city pay him four months’ salary and all his accrued leave after his employment ends. He will receive a pension from the Public Employees Retirement System of Nevada.

The agreement also prevents either the City or Olsen from suing each other.

