Clark County Family Court judge faces ethics charges

Family Court Judge William Potter is facing ethics charges that include improperly having a lawyer handcuffed in his courtroom, failing to allow another attorney to be heard and commenting on pending cases during his re-election bid.

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline filed the charges against Potter on Wednesday.

In January 2015, Potter raised his voice while demanding “yes or no” answers from attorney Michancy Moonblossom Cramer during what was described as a “heated” proceeding, according to the statement of charges. After Cramer failed to respond with “yes or no,” Potter ordered her handcuffed and found her in contempt of court.

The commission alleged in the nine-page statement that Potter’s contempt order was not in accordance with Nevada law.

In October 2014, Potter called a Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter in response to an article about a child custody case he oversaw. David Mann, a lawyer involved in the case, told the reporter he was convinced Potter discriminated against his client because she is gay.

The judge refused to let Mann be heard during the proceeding, according to the commission.

Potter told the newspaper that Mann “might have an ax to grind.” The judge said he handled Mann’s personal divorce earlier that year, and Mann did not show up for the trial.

The divorce case had been sealed pending appeal, according to the commission.

Mann reacted to Potter’s comments by immediately filing a motion to remove him from the case involving the lesbian mother because of an “appearance of bias.” He also took steps to file a complaint with the commission.

Potter is charged with five separate counts.

The commission alleged that he did not “maintain the dignity of office and avoid impropriety.” According to the charges, the judge also violated judicial canons requiring him to be impartial and fair, comply with the law, promote confidence in the judiciary, and not make statements about pending cases.

Potter’s re-election campaign did not “conform with the independence, integrity and impartiality of the judiciary,” according to the commission.

Paul Deyhle, the commission’s general counsel and executive director, said the judge has 20 days to respond to the charges. Potter could face a wide range of discipline, from public reprimand to removal from office.

