Deadline nears to register to vote in primary election for Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas

The deadline to register to vote in the April 4 municipal primary election for Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas is March 14.

Eligible residents with a Nevada driver’s license or an identification card issued by the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles can register to vote or update registration information online at clarkcounty.gov/vote.

The eligibility requirements for registering to vote in Clark County include U.S. citizenship, be at least 18 by election day and be a Clark County resident for 30 days.

Residents also can register to vote in person at the North Las Vegas City Clerk’s Office, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd., North, Suite 800; Henderson City Clerk’s Office, 240 Water St.; or Las Vegas City Clerk’s Office, 495 S. Main St., second floor.

The Henderson City Clerk’s Office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the Las Vegas City Clerk’s Office will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the North Las Vegas City Clerk’s Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 13 and 14 to facilitate registrations.

Residents also can register to vote at the Clark County Election Department, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, or any Department of Motor Vehicles, Nevada State Welfare Agency or WIC office.

