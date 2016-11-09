Early voting results show 2 challengers, 4 incumbents leading in Las Vegas Valley judicial races

Four incumbents and two challengers were leading in judicial races in Las Vegas, according to early voting results posted Tuesday evening.

In Henderson, Sam Bateman, who serves as a councilman and a Clark County prosecutor, had collected more than 35 percent of the vote for the city’s justice court.

Clark County’s election website showed District Court incumbents Eric Johnson and Joe Hardy Jr. with double-digit percentage point leads.

Four races for Las Vegas justice court seats showed incumbents and challengers leading.

In Department 3, challenger Harmony Letizia had a lead of nearly 8 percent over incumbent Janiece Marshall. In Department 6, challenger Rebecca Kern led by nearly 17 percent against incumbent Bita Yeager. In Department 7, incumbent Karen Bennett led by almost 33 percent against challenger Vincent “Vinny” Ginn. In Department 13, incumbent Suzan Baucum held a roughly 6 point lead against challenger Shana Bachman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.