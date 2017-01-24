Republican attorney will run for Clark County Commission

A Republican attorney and Las Vegas native has emerged as a candidate in the 2018 race for Clark County Commission.

Tisha

Black, 45, a founding partner of the Black and LoBello law firm in Las Vegas, told the Review-Journal that she wants to make opening a small business “as easy as possible” and inexpensive by streamlining the business licensing process.

“Small business is the backbone of America, and it also has a very important role in Nevada,” she said.

Black is running for the District F seat, which is currently held by Susan Brager. Brager, a Democrat, is serving her third term on the County Commission and cannot run for re-election because of term limits. The county’s official filing period for candidates is in March.

Voters have not elected a Republican to the County Commission since 2004. Black said as a native she believes that she can attract voters regardless of party affiliation.

“I’m a lifelong Republican, but I’m not typically a (straight-)party voter,” she said. “I have always and will continue to look at the issues as a Nevadan.”

A campaign finance report filed last week shows Black’s campaign received two donations in 2016: $5,000 from her law firm and $2,500 from CMV Investment Holdings LLC.

District F covers the southwest portion of the Las Vegas Valley, extending east to Interstate 15 and north to Charleston Boulevard. The district has about 159,000 registered and active voters, with Democrats leading Republicans by a margin of nearly 14,600.

