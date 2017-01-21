Cortez-Masto joins Nevadans in sea of demonstrators at Women’s March on Washington

WASHINGTON — A sea of women in pink knit hats filled the nation’s capital Saturday to deliver a message to President Donald Trump that they will challenge any effort to rollback rights for women and other disaffected groups.

“You look great. I wish you could see yourselves,” activist Gloria Steinem told the thousands of women gathered on the National Mall. “It’s like an ocean.”

The Women’s March on Washington was one of many held across the country — including those held in Las Vegas and Reno — that were organized after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton during a harsh campaign that exposed a deep political divide in the nation.

As many as 200,000 people had been expected to take part in the Washington demonstration, a four-hour event to highlight the need to protect the rights of women and others.

On Saturday morning, city officials said march organizers had more than doubled their turnout estimate to 500,000 as crowds began swelling and subways into the city became clogged with participants.

A contingent of about a dozen Nevada demonstrators met outside a subway entrance just a few blocks from the National Mall.

They were joined by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

She said she was marching in honor of her mother and grandmothers, “and to remind young women and girls the most important lesson they taught me: Hever let your gender, age, race or background stand in the way from going after what you want.”

Cortez Masto said she was at the march with other Nevadans to deliver a message.

“We are not going to tolerate anybody coming in and trying to take anything away from us,” she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal at a rally staging area.

“We are going to use our voice and stand together united,” Cortez Masto said.

About 200 people from Nevada were expected to find their way to Washington this weekend for the march.

Jean Dunbar, a Las Vegas medical field worker and organizer, said the exact number of participants from Nevada was unknown because many arranged their own means of transportation.

Some of the Nevada participants were recent transplants from Las Vegas, like Cynthia Thomas, an education advocate. For Thomas, the march was a chance to focus on abortion rights.

“It’s 2017 and we are still talking about a woman’s right to her own body,” Thomas said.

Nationally, organizers highlighted issues such as paid family leave, affordable access to abortion and birth control, a higher minimum wage and accountability of police in cases of brutality.

In addition to Steinem, other speakers included Angela Davis and actress Scarlett Johansson who spoke about basic women’s health care.

Folk-rock duo Indigo Girls and singer-songwriter Janelle Monae entertained.

Monae spoke out against police brutality and recent victims who have garnered national media attention, including Sandra Bland, a 28-year-old who was found hanged in her Texas jail cell following an encountered with police.

Much of the march, though, focused on the election of Trump, just 24 hours after he was sworn in to serve as the nation’s 45th president.

Trump began the day with the National Prayer Service, an interfaith worship service at the Washington National Cathedral.

The inaugural event was overshadowed by the hundreds of thousands of women accompanied by husbands, children, family and friends who took part in the peaceful march.

And many of the signs and posters touted by demonstrators contained a play on words on an audio recording of Trump’s crude comments about grabbing women by the genitals. Trump later apologized for the “locker room” talk.

Many women wore pink “pussy hats” that were knitted by other women for the march. A pattern for the hats was posted on social media to prompt mass production of the hats that were prevalent at the march.

Many of Nevada marchers wore the hats, and carried a banner that read “Women’s March — on Washington — Nevada.”

Dunbar said the march was not just about Trump, but an effort to highlight social injustice and inequities faced by not just women, but other groups.

“It’s a human rights and women’s rights demonstration,” Dunbar said.

