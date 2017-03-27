Energy Secretary Rick Perry tours Yucca Mountain repository

WASHINGTON — Energy Secretary Rick Perry toured the Yucca Mountain repository Monday, two weeks after Texas sued the federal government to address permanent storage of nuclear waste and the Trump administration added funding in its budget to revive the facility north of Las Vegas.

The Department of Energy notified Nevada officials of the visit, although the secretary’s tour of the area was low-key and without public fanfare.

Perry has acknowledged the controversial nature of the Yucca Mountain facility. Gov. Brian Sandoval, a Republican, and the entire Nevada congressional delegation oppose opening the mothballed site.

But President Donald Trump and key congressional lawmakers are pushing to address the need to permanently store 77,000 metric tons of waste temporarily stored at nuclear reactors across the country.

Rural counties in Nevada surrounding the site support opening Yucca Mountain, which was defunded in 2012 by President Barack Obama.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said she was “troubled that the new Energy Secretary is visiting the site without informing members of the Nevada congressional delegation.”

Titus, earlier this year, wrote to Trump to request that his administration visit Nevada and meet with experts who have studied the issue. She said reopening the site “imperils our state and nearly every congressional district in the country.”

Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., whose congressional district includes the Nye County site, said he was notified over the weekend that Perry would be visiting the facility.

“It is important for Secretary Perry to see firsthand the negative impact this project would have on Nevadans,” Kihuen said. “Our state shouldn’t serve as a dumping ground for the country’s nuclear waste.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Energy did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment

