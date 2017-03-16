Casinos, developers hand out money as political newcomer outraises incumbent in Las Vegas City Council race

Casinos, developers, law firms and other donors contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to mayoral and City Council candidates across the valley during the first 10 weeks of 2017.

LAS VEGAS

The heated race to represent Las Vegas’ west valley ward is drawing major dollars leading into the April 4 primary, with first-time candidate Christina Roush reporting contributions that outpace sitting Ward 2 Councilman Bob Beers by more than $84,000.

Roush amassed contributions that top $256,000, compared with Beers’ nearly $172,000. Both figures include in-kind donations.

The reports detail campaign contributions and expenses from Jan. 1 through March 10.

Both Beers and Roush far outraised the $52,361 Ward 2 candidate Steve Seroka reported for the period, which includes $5,000 Seroka loaned his campaign fund.

Roush raked in thousands of dollars from Queensridge residents who have opposed a controversial development on the Badlands golf course, which has become a central issue in the race. At a candidate forum this week, Roush said she’s against urban sprawl and increased density in Ward 2. Among the Badlands development connections in the Ward 2 contribution reports, Beers reported a $7,500 contribution in February from the Kaempfer Crowell law firm, which represents Badlands developers EHB Companies.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson and his wife, Miriam Adelson, each contributed $5,000 to Beers last week. Beers also drew $128,617 in contributions last year.

In the packed race to represent the city’s Ward 6, former Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore reported drawing $110,337 in contributions for the period, compared with Kelli Ross’ $72,955. Ross’ largest contribution for the period, $10,000, came from the campaign fund of her husband, Councilman Steve Ross.

Kelli Ross raised $130,050 in 2016, with contributions dating back to July. Ross issued a statement Wednesday touting her campaign funds raised to date.

“Today’s report demonstrates that our campaign has now raised nearly $200,000 to date from over 100 donors, outraised our opponents by over $40,000 combined and has built the strongest voter contact operation in the Ward 6 race,” the statement said.

Nine candidates are in the race to succeed term-limited Steve Ross.

Councilman Stavros Anthony reported contributions that outnumber the challenger in the Ward 4 race with the second highest fundraising amount 35 times over what his challenger Sean Lyttle drew in — $3,436. Another Ward 4 challenger, Deborah Harris, reported raising $350.

Anthony reported contributions totaling $123,460 and $78,266 in expenses.

Ward 2 candidate Laura Feher and Ward 6 candidates Ryan Alarid and Joel Jarvis filed reports but listed no contributions for the period. The secretary of state’s office showed no filing from Ward 6 candidates Matthew Consoli and Reid Rasner and Ward 4 candidate Jon Edge.

NORTH LAS VEGAS

Mayor John Lee raised significantly more cash than the two political newcomers trying to upset his quest for a second term.

Lee reported $116,105 in campaign contributions between Jan. 1 and March 10, reports show. In comparison, Gary Bouchard, a vocal fixture at City Council meetings, raised $300, while De’Quincy Taylor, a business consultant, collected $200.

Lee’s largest contribution was $10,000 from Mobilitie Services in Newport Beach, California. Lee also collected $5,000 apiece from the unions representing rank-and-file police officers and firefighters in North Las Vegas, the Board of Realtors PAC and Huanghai Development, which plans to build a shopping and residential center in the city.

Lee started building a hefty war chest last year, when he collected $355,775 in campaign contributions, with most of the money coming from construction companies and developers, records show. Former Wynn International Chairman Jack Binion, along with his wife, Phyllis Cope, and his son, T.J. Fechser, contributed a combined $40,000 to Lee in 2016.

Lee also received $10,000 last year from the Kaempfer Crowell law and lobbying firm, which represents Faraday Future, an electric car company that stalled in building a $1 billion manufacturing plant in the city. The firm also represents the developer of the Villages at Tule Springs, a master-planned housing development that’s expected to start construction this year in Ward 3.

Last year, Kaempfer Crowell also donated $10,000 apiece to Ward 1 City Councilman Isaac Barron and Ward 3 City Councilwoman Anita Wood, who are both seeking re-election.

Barron reported $57,644 in campaign contributions so far this year, records show. Boyd Gaming Corp., owner of Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas, donated $2,500, while Huanghai Development gave $5,000. Barron collected $72,475 in 2016, including in-kind donations.

Barron’s sole opponent in Ward 1, Hector Rivera, did not file a campaign finance report.

In Ward 3, Wood reported $41,325 in contributions during the first 10 weeks of the year, records show. Major donors include: $2,500 from Dotty’s casinos; $500 from former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley, D-Nev.; and $1,000 from KB Home, the developer of the Villages at Tule Springs. Wood also raised $51,020 in 2016.

Scott Black, a graphics company owner the mayor has endorsed, collected $36,143. His donations include $5,000 each from Lee’s re-election committee, NLV Leadership PAC and the Thomas & Mack Co.

Tom Collins, a former state legislator and Clark County commissioner who’s seeking a City Council seat, raised $29,553 this quarter. His largest donations were $5,000 apiece from HY Rock Excavation and LVPPAM political action committee. Collins also collected $21,002 in 2016.

Wilson “Will” Crespo reported $19,599 through March 10, including a $724 loan to himself. Crespo’s largest donation this period was $5,000 from Lacy’s Lounge, a strip club in North Las Vegas. Records also show Crespo raised $16,555 in 2016, which included a $5,000 contribution from former boxing heavyweight champ Mike Tyson.

Ender Austin III, a youth minister, reported $400 in contributions and a $2,000 loan to himself.

HENDERSON

Henderson City Councilwoman Debra March is starting her election bid for mayor with a huge financial advantage over the other six contenders.

March has a $83,469 war chest compared to opponent Rick Workman, who has raised $24,096, and 19-year-old Angelo Gomez, who has raised $2,753, according to year-end reports dated through March 14. The remaining four candidates have raised less than $2,000.

March’s top contributors include Green Valley Ranch Resort, which gave her $10,000 last year, and Seattle-based Sauvage Real Estate, LLC., which donated $10,000 and was credited in helping the city shape land use updated for West Henderson in 2014.

Also, she received a number of $5,000 donations from local developers and homebuilders, including American Nevada Co., the Landwell Co., Lake at Las Vegas Joint Venture LLC, Ascaya Inc., Pier Construction & Development LLC and Inspirada Builders LLC.

She also received a $5,000 from the Home-Building Industry PAC.

“I ran the Lied Institute for Real Estate Studies at UNLV for 15 years and made a lot of relationships with folks, including developers, who believe in me and my leadership,” March said. “I’m not worried about the appearance of favoring any developers. I’m ethical and honest and always looking to serve the needs of our residents.”

Records show March has already spent nearly $229,300 in campaign expenses mostly for advertising, consultation and special events.

Contender Workman loaned $22,922 of his own money to his campaign and has spent more than $22,400 on advertising.

Meanwhile, incumbent Henderson City Councilman John Marz raised $40,500, while his opponents, Carrie Cox and Matthew DeFalco raised $745 and $5,980, respectively.

Marz’s largest contribution was also $10,000 from Sauvage Real Estate LLC.

Marz has spent $68,197 on consultants and advertising.

The secretary of state’s office showed no filing from mayoral candidate Gerland “Jerry” Sakura.

The next candidate contribution and expense reports are due March 31.

