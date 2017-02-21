Destination Dell bus will close downtown Las Vegas street

Clark Avenue will be closed between Main and First streets in downtown Las Vegas from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday while Las Vegas hosts the Destination Dell mobile tour bus.

The bus will be stationed on Clark Avenue in front of city hall as part of an event for local technology firms to focus on the city’s recently designated Innovation District. The city’s Innovation District is geared toward creating a place to test new technology in areas such as alternative energy, citizen participation and transportation.

The Destination Dell bus is making stops around the country.

