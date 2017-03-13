Firefighters union endorse Fiore for Las Vegas City Council

The Las Vegas Firefighters Local 1285 endorsed former Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore for the Ward 6 Las Vegas City Council seat.

“We truly appreciate your voting history and expect you to continue your support for the health, safety, and bargaining rights of our members to continue in your new leadership role for our great city,” Las Vegas Local 1285 President Eric Littman wrote of Fiore in a statement.

Fiore is one of nine candidates hoping to succeed term-limited Councilman Steve Ross to represent the city’s northwest side. A poll of 202 likely Ward 6 voters conducted this month by Public Policy Polling showed Fiore is the frontrunner, followed by Kelli Ross, who is aiming to replace her husband on the council.

Clark County School District Trustee Chris Garvey trails Fiore and Ross, according to the poll.

Early voting for the April 4 primary begins Saturday.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Find @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.