Las Vegas City Council approves $425K grant for Neon Museum

A $425,000 grant from the city of Las Vegas will go toward an expansion of the Neon Museum.

The Las Vegas City Council this week unanimously approved the grant from the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial, which will be used to purchase a quarter acre lot south of the Neon Museum, at 714 Las Vegas Boulevard.

The Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial created a grant program to support history-related community initiatives with the revenue generated from the Nevada Centennial license plate. The special license plate commemorates the 1905 founding of Las Vegas, with the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

The Neon Museum is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and was founded in 1996.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Find @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.