Las Vegas City Council race jumps to eight candidates

Adam Christian and Thaddeus Ynigues filed to run for the Las Vegas City Council Ward 6 seat, widening the field to eight candidates in a race with no incumbent.

They join former Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore, Clark County School District Trustee Chris Garvey, Kelli Ross, Matthew Consoli, Reid Rasner and Allen Jordan in the contest to represent northwest Las Vegas.

Councilman Isaac Barron filed Wednesday for re-election for the Ward 1 seat for the North Las Vegas City Council. Hector Rivera, who worked on Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, also tossed his hat into the Ward 1 council race.

Incumbent Anita Wood filed Wednesday for re-election to the City Council seat for Ward 3. Wilson Crespo, a retired lieutenant with the North Las Vegas Police Department, also filed this week for Ward 3, expanding the council race to four candidates so far.

The candidate filing period to appear on the April 4 primary ballot closes Friday for both cities.