Las Vegas city election packed with candidates in each council ward

Nearly two dozen candidates are vying for office in Las Vegas this spring, running the gamut from veteran elected officials to first-time candidates.
Councilmen Bob Beers and Stavros Anthony are each facing three challengers in their re-election bids, while the open race to replace term-limited Councilman Steve Ross in Ward 6 is stacked with nine candidates.
Christina Roush, Steve Seroka and Laura Feher are running against Beers in Ward 2, while Sean Lyttle, Deborah Harris and Jon Edge are challenging Anthony in Ward 4.
Michele Fiore, Kelli Ross, Chris Garvey, Ryan Alarid, Matthew Consoli, Joel Jarvis, Allen Jordan, Reid Rasner and Thaddeus Ynigues are all vying for the Ward 6 seat.
Municipal Judges Cedric Kerns and Heidi Almase will also need to fend off challengers to remain on the bench. Crystal Eller is challenging Kerns and Cara Campbell and Robert Kurth are running against Almase.
Early voting begins Saturday and runs through March 31. The city primary is April 4.
If a candidate draws more than 50 percent of primary votes, they seal their victory in April. Otherwise, the top two vote-getting candidates advance to a June 13 general election.
