LIVE: Las Vegas Mayor Goodman giving State of the City address

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is giving her annual State of the City address tonight. The event started at 5 p.m.

Goodman is expected to focus heavily on the city’s renewable energy efforts, it’s new “innovation district” in Downtown Las Vegas and the growth progress of the Las Vegas Medical District.

The city announced last month that it had reached its nearly decade-old goal of drawing 100 percent of its power from renewable energy sources.

There will be multiple ways to watch the speech, including on reviewjournal.com.

It will also be live-streamed through the city’s Livestream.com account and on Facebook Live on the city’s social media account. KCLV Channel 2 will broadcast the speech.

As with Goodman’s 2016 speech, the city is encouraging viewers to participate in the speech on Twitter by using the hashtag #StateofVegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

