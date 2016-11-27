Three people hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Las Vegas store

A Burlington Coat Factory employee was trapped between a wall and cash register area after a vehicle crashed into the southeast valley store Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 4:36 p.m. at the Burlington Coat Factory on 4750 S. Eastern Ave., near Tropicana Avenue.

The employee and two other people were transported to Sunrise Hospital’s trauma unit with unknown injuries, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

