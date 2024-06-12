Two Las Vegas council seats may be decided by early returns

Two of three races for seats on the Las Vegas City Council may have been resolved in Tuesday’s primary election, according to early results.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, member of Southern Nevada District Board of Health, speaks during an open house for the new Fremont Public Health Center on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen peaks during a panel about projects planned for the development of the Las Vegas Medical District at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Results released after 10 p.m. showed Councilman Brian Knudsen winning 62.07 percent of the vote for the Ward 1 position on the council, while Councilwoman Olivia Diaz winning 56.82 percent of the vote for the Ward 3 position.

The nonpartisan races are decided outright if a candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote after the primary ballots are counted.

In the Ward 5 race to fill the seat vacated by the departing Councilman Cedric Crear, Assemblywoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong was leading with 31.27 percent, followed by Assemblyman Cameron “CH” Miler with 19.04 percent in the eight-candidate race. If these results hold as more votes are reported, Summers-Armstrong and Miller will advance to the November general election.

If she doesn’t become mayor, Councilwoman Victoria Seaman is eligible to keep her Ward 2 seat until 2026.

The seven-member government body also comprises Councilwoman Nancy Brune and Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske, who both took office in late 2022.

